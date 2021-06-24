 Skip to main content
Aviation Museum to Host Arts & Crafts Festival
LOWER TOWNSHIP — Naval Air Station Wildwood (NASW) Aviation Museum will host the second annual Wings & Things Arts and Crafts Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 26. The festival will feature food, drinks, entertainment, vendors, and more. An exciting new addition for all Star Wars fans, this year’s event will feature Rebels from the Devaron Base-Rebel Legion New Jersey and Imperials soldiers from the Northeast Remnant Garrison of the 501st Legion. They will be available for photo opportunities. Over 20 vendors will be scattered throughout the grounds selling handmade and homemade goods. Singer songwriter Les DeRose will perform from noon to 4 p.m. Classic cars will be on the grounds for all to see.

To help fundraise, businesses have supplied the museum with raffle items such a giraffe encounter at the Cape May County Zoo and flight vouchers from Spirit Airlines. Winners will be drawn at the end of the event.

Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum is located inside historic Hangar #1 at the Cape May Airport. The site was formerly Naval Air Station Wildwood, which served as a World War II dive-bomber training center. For more information about Wings & Things or NASW, visit usnasw.org or call 609-886-8787.

