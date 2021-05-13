 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Avalon Lions Charity Foundation donates $6,000 to Cape Assist
0 comments

Avalon Lions Charity Foundation donates $6,000 to Cape Assist

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
051321_gmt_avlions 10

Left to right, Tusa Magalogo-Fitisemanu, Cape Assist Director of Communications; Robin Mackintosh, Avalon Lions Club member; Jamie McDermott, Avalon Lions Club President; Kathleen Dooley, Avalon Lions Club member; Nancy Wolgemuth, Avalon Lions Club member; Joe Faldetta, Cape Assist Director of Prevention.

 Lauren Scarpa / Provided

WILDWOOD — The Avalon Lions Charity Foundation recently donated $6,000 to Cape Assist, a substance-abuse prevention and treatment agency located in Wildwood. The gift is especially helpful currently, as donations to nonprofits have declined amid hardships due to the pandemic. 

This money will be used to fund the community programs and services Cape Assist provides to those battling substance abuse and will support the nonprofit’s ongoing efforts to build healthy communities throughout Cape May County. 

“We cannot thank the Avalon Lions Charity Foundation enough,” said Executive Director Katie Faldetta. “The organization has been a consistent supporter of Cape Assist over the years, and their donations allow us to continue our work to help a population that’s extremely vulnerable.” 

Addiction remains a great danger to people. Stress, uncertainty, depression and anxiety can trigger many who are in recovery to use again as a coping mechanism. Cape Assist’s work is needed now more than ever, and their counselors are offering clients continued contact and support without office visits. 

To learn more about Cape Assist, visit CapeAssist.org.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News