Avalon Library summer events

AVALON — The Avalon Free Public Library and the Avalon History Center have launched a full calendar of summer programming events for in-person, outdoor and virtual attendance. From a scavenger hunt to garden lectures, beach walks, craft workshops, language classes, and more there is something for everyone this summer. Plus be sure to sign up for the “Authors in Conversation” series featuring bestselling authors every month.
Below please find highlighted programming through July. A full calendar of programming, and registration information can be found at avalonfreelibrary.org.
Avalon Free Public Library – Summer Hours
Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
*Closed – July 4 in Observance of Independence Day*
Avalon History Center – Summer Hours
Monday through Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
*Closed – July 4 in Observance of Independence Day*
DON’T MISS JULY EVENTS:Library StoryWalk
The Library StoryWalk® features Outside In, written by Deborah Underwood and illustrated by Cindy Derby. A 2021 Caldecott Honor Book, Outside In is a thoughtful book about the many ways nature affects our everyday lives, even when we’re stuck inside. Enjoy this “outside” experience from the Avalon Library! The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. Storywalk® is a registered service mark owned by Ms. Ferguson. The Storywalk® is located near the playground at the Avalon Elementary School field.
Avalon Library & History Center Scavenger Hunt
To complete the scavenger hunt, pick up the clues at the Library, History Center, or by clicking below, and capture your answers using a camera. Once you’ve answered all the clues, show us your photos by Sept. 10 to be entered for a drawing to win a cooler of Avalon Library beach essentials, plus fun prizes for participating!
Avalon Dune & Beach Walk
Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. — 48th Street & Dune Drive
Everyone likes to visit the beach, but what do you know about the plants and animals that live there? Meet at 48th and Dune Drive for an interpretive walk with a naturalist along the maritime forest and dune trails to learn about the flora and fauna that call this area their home. Presented by The Wetlands Institute.
Language Mondays: Beginning Spanish for Kids
Mondays, 10 a.m. — via zoom
This five week Zoom series, held Mondays June 28-July 26 at 10am is suggested for students entering Grades 3 to 6. It will introduce students to basic Spanish words and phrases. Students must register via the link below for the entire series. Please plan to attend each of the five classes. Space is limited.
Family Fun Mini Golf to benefit Avalon Historical Society
Thursday, July 8, 6 to 8:30 p.m.. GoFish Mini Golf, 2418 Dune Drive
Join the Avalon Historical Society for their 4th Annual Mini Golf Event! Grab your team and head over to GoFish for a fun night of putt putt. No pre-registration required, sign-up upon entry.
Pollinator Garden Lecture: How to Maintain a Pollinator Garden in a Wildlife-friendly Way
Tuesday, July 13, 9:30 a.m.
With the new Avalon Pollinator Garden in Armacost Park (71st and Ocean Drive) as the backdrop, Pat Sutton (educator, author, and long-time wildlife gardener) will cover how a more natural garden is a healthier garden to pollinators and gives the gardener a wonderful excuse to be a wee bit lazy and instead spend the time watching and documenting all the garden insect and bird visitors. This event is co-sponsored by the Avalon Environmental Commission and the Avalon Free Public Library. Rain date July 14.
Authors in Conversation Series: Beatriz Williams, Karen White, and Lauren Willig
Thursday, July 15, 6 p.m. (Virtual)
The second installment in the Library’s Authors in Conversation series features Beatriz Williams, Karen White & Lauren Willig. The latest novel from this writing team, All the Ways We Said Goodbye, connects three extraordinary women across the First and Second World Wars, and the 1960s, with each finding refuge at the legendary Ritz Paris. Beatriz Williams is a New York Times, USA Today and internationally bestselling author. She has written numerous works of historical fiction, including three novels with Karen White and Lauren Willig. Beatriz’ books have won numerous awards, have been translated into more than a dozen languages, and appear regularly in bestseller lists around the world. Karen White is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of 28 books. She has almost two million books in print in fifteen different languages, including the popular Charleston-set Tradd Street mystery series. Lauren Willig is the New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of more than twenty works of historical fiction. Her books have been translated into over a dozen languages and have received numerous awards.
Avalon Historical Society: Clamshell Pitch Competition
Saturday, July 17, 8:30 a.m. Registration, 9 a.m. Tournament, 30th Street Beach
The Avalon Historical Society invites you to the revival of an Avalon Classic. In the 1930s, 40s, and 50s, clamshell games were played on the beaches of Avalon. The AHS presents the 10th annual W. Norman Mackey Memorial Clamshell Pitching Competition. AHS will provide the shells, join in for a singles or a doubles tournament and enjoy a morning on the beach!
Sunset Symphony: Bay Atlantic Symphony
“A Summer Celebration of Friendship and Unity,” Saturday, July 17, 6 p.m. (Virtual)
Summer in Avalon is about celebrating with family and friends. Bay Atlantic Symphony shares some of the great musical works of friendship and unity that capture the spirit of togetherness and celebration during these extraordinary times. Enjoy selections by Elgar, Mendelssohn, Schubert and other composers performed by the Bay Atlantic Symphony ensemble, and solo and duet performances by symphony director Jed Gaylin, concert master Ruotao Mao, and cellist Elizabeth Mendoza. You can enjoy this prerecorded program for two weeks starting Saturday, July 17 at 6pm, but we think it would be particularly wonderful at sunset.
Surfside Science: Shorebirds Babies ‘R Us: The Birds That Rely on the Jersey Shore to Nest
Wednesday, July 21, 6 p.m., Surfside Park
People travel from all over to visit the beaches at the Jersey Shore, but they’re not the only ones! Many species of birds travel to the New Jersey coast in order to nest and raise their young. This lecture will introduce the birds that nest here and the many difficulties they face while trying to successfully nest.