Avalon Library summer events

With the new Avalon Pollinator Garden in Armacost Park (71st and Ocean Drive) as the backdrop, Pat Sutton (educator, author, and long-time wildlife gardener) will cover how a more natural garden is a healthier garden to pollinators and gives the gardener a wonderful excuse to be a wee bit lazy and instead spend the time watching and documenting all the garden insect and bird visitors. This event is co-sponsored by the Avalon Environmental Commission and the Avalon Free Public Library. Rain date July 14.

The second installment in the Library’s Authors in Conversation series features Beatriz Williams, Karen White & Lauren Willig. The latest novel from this writing team, All the Ways We Said Goodbye, connects three extraordinary women across the First and Second World Wars, and the 1960s, with each finding refuge at the legendary Ritz Paris. Beatriz Williams is a New York Times, USA Today and internationally bestselling author. She has written numerous works of historical fiction, including three novels with Karen White and Lauren Willig. Beatriz’ books have won numerous awards, have been translated into more than a dozen languages, and appear regularly in bestseller lists around the world. Karen White is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of 28 books. She has almost two million books in print in fifteen different languages, including the popular Charleston-set Tradd Street mystery series. Lauren Willig is the New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of more than twenty works of historical fiction. Her books have been translated into over a dozen languages and have received numerous awards.