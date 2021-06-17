Avalon Library hosts summer lecture series

The Avalon Free Public Library has announced its “Authors in Conversation” Summer Lecture Series, featuring a number of bestselling authors, hosted via Zoom for all to enjoy. Please review the schedule of authors below for more information.
Thursday, June 17, 6 p.m.: Lisa Scottoline & Francesca Serritella
To kick off the series, the library will welcome two favorites; Lisa Scottoline and Francesca Serritella. Scottoline is a No. 1 bestselling author, The New York Times bestselling author, and Edgar Award-winning author of 33 novels, including her latest work, “Eternal,” released in March. Scottoline also writes a weekly column with her daughter, Serritella, for the Philadelphia Inquirer titled, “Chick Wit,” which is a witty and fun take on life from a woman’s perspective. Scottoline reviews popular fiction and non-fiction, and her reviews have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Francesca Serritella is a New York Times bestselling author and columnist. Serritella graduated cum laude from Harvard University, where she also received multiple awards for her creative writing, including the Charles Homan Prize and Le Baron Russell Briggs Prize. Serritella wrote her first novel, “Ghosts of Harvard,” after she moved to New York. While working on the novel, she also co-authored a bestselling nine-book series of essay collections with her mother.
Thursday, July 15, 6 p.m.: Beatriz Williams, Karen White and Lauren Willig
The latest novel from the team, “All the Ways We Said Goodbye,” connects three extraordinary women across the First and Second World Wars, and the 1960s, with each finding refuge at the legendary Ritz Paris.
Beatriz Williams is a New York Times, USA Today bestselling author. She has written numerous works of historical fiction, including three novels with White and Willig. Williams’ books have won numerous awards, have been translated into more than a dozen languages, and appear regularly in bestseller lists around the world.
Karen White is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of 28 books. White has almost 2 million books in print in 15 countries, including the popular Charleston-set “Tradd Street” mystery series.
Lauren Willig is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of more than 20 works of historical fiction. Willig’s books have been translated into over a dozen languages and have received numerous awards.
Thursday, Aug. 19, 6 p.m.: Lee Child & Andrew Grant
The final installment in the “Authors in Conversation” series features Lee Child and Andrew Grant.
Lee Child is a No. 1 New York Times bestselling author of the “Jack Reacher” thrillers. A native of England, and a former television director, Child currently resides in New York City.
Andrew Grant has written a number of acclaimed thrillers , and is now co-authoring the “Jack Reacher” series, starting with the release of, “The Sentinel.” When Child decided it was time to find someone to take over his beloved Reacher series, he picked the “best tough-guy writer he had read in years,” his brother, Andrew Grant. The brothers will be discussing their books, and the transition of the “Jack Reacher” series.
The Avalon Library is located at 235 32nd Street and provides free and open access to first-class collections, services and programs that inspire, inform and enrich the community. For more information on all library programs, please visit the library website at AvalonFreeLibrary.org.