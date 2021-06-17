Avalon Library hosts summer lecture series

The Avalon Free Public Library has announced its “Authors in Conversation” Summer Lecture Series, featuring a number of bestselling authors, hosted via Zoom for all to enjoy. Please review the schedule of authors below for more information.

Thursday, June 17, 6 p.m.: Lisa Scottoline & Francesca Serritella

To kick off the series, the library will welcome two favorites; Lisa Scottoline and Francesca Serritella. Scottoline is a No. 1 bestselling author, The New York Times bestselling author, and Edgar Award-winning author of 33 novels, including her latest work, “Eternal,” released in March. Scottoline also writes a weekly column with her daughter, Serritella, for the Philadelphia Inquirer titled, “Chick Wit,” which is a witty and fun take on life from a woman’s perspective. Scottoline reviews popular fiction and non-fiction, and her reviews have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Philadelphia Inquirer.