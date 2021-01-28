Avalon Library & History Center highlights virtual programming for February

AVALON — The Avalon Free Public Library and the Avalon History Center remain open with limited services and continue with virtual programming through February via video conferencing and digital links.
The Avalon Free Public Library is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Avalon History Center is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 10.m. Saturday. Visits to both facilities will be limited to 20 minutes, masks are required to enter and there will be a limited occupancy to support social distancing. In addition to browsing for materials, patrons will also have access to public computers, scan/fax and copier service for sessions limited to 15 minutes.
The Avalon Library is at 235 32nd St. and provides free and open access to first-class collections, services and programs that inspire, inform and enrich the community. For more information on all library programs, see avalonfreelibrary.org.
Below are some of the events planned through February. Participants can register ahead of time to receive the event link. A full calendar of events can be found at avalonfreelibrary.org.
• Story Time, 10 a.m. Tuesdays: Join Miss Linda for a virtual story time! Stories and songs for children of all ages. This program will be made available via a link on the website and social media the morning of the event.
• History Center Lecture: Avalon’s High & Highfield Families, 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6: Join us for the virtual presentation with local historian Bruce Tell. Participants will hear about the history of the High and Highfield families, two families that have been in Cape May County since at least the 1860s and in Avalon since 1891. Registration is required. A link to join the program will be emailed to you using the email address you used to register.
• Art Workshop: Magic in Watercolor, 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb 11 and 1 to 3pm Thursday, Feb. 18 — Must attend both events: Learn the "Magic of Watercolor" with Diane Hark. This workshop is aimed at gaining confidence in the basic skills of creating works of art. You will learn from clear explanations about the reasoning of artistic decisions and visually from step by step demonstrations, while becoming more comfortable with the medium and process. This two-session workshop will be held via Zoom meeting. Registration is required.
• Kid’s Event: Jackie Robinson, 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13: Join us online for this virtual presentation of Jackie Robinson from Bright Star Touring Theatre. The production celebrates the achievements of Jackie Robinson, highlighting some of the best moments of his career and explaining his role in ending segregation. This prerecorded program will be available for viewing starting 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at 10 a.m. through Feb. 26.
• History Center Lecture: Valentine’s Day Traditions, 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13: In his newest holiday program, author, photographer, and musician Kevin Woyce explores the romantic history of Valentine's Day, from St. Valentine to Cupid. He'll also share information about the first Valentine cards and some of the season's most popular songs. Registration is required. A link to join the program will be emailed to you using the email address you used to register.
• Author Talk: Susannah Marren, 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20: Author Susannah Marren has written thirteen nonfiction books and three novels. She has been featured in numerous prominent newspapers and appeared on CBS, CNN and MSNBC. Join us as she discusses her novel, “A Palm Beach Scandal,” released in September 2020. This program will be held remotely via Zoom webinar. Registration is required.