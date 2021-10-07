Avalon Library & History Center highlights October programs

AVALON — The Avalon Free Public Library and the Avalon History Center continue with a full calendar of October programming for in-person and virtual attendance. From history lectures, arts and craft workshops, movie showings and more, there is something for everyone this fall.
Below please find highlighted programming through October. A full calendar of programming, and registration information can be found at AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
New Fall Hours Starting October 4
Avalon Free Public Library
Monday through Friday, 9:30am-8pm
Saturday & Sunday, 9:30am-5pm
Avalon History Center – Fall Hours
Monday through Friday: 10am-4pm
Saturday: 10am-3pm
WEEKLY
Story Time
Tuesdays, 10am (In Person)
Join Miss Linda at the library for our weekly story time! Stories and songs for children of all ages.
Coffee and Conversation: Library Social Meet Up
Wednesdays, 10am (In Person)
Have you missed socializing with neighbors and friends? Stop into the AFPL lab on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. for coffee and conversation. There will be puzzles to work on alone or with others, board games if you bring players or recruit others to join in. Crafts and other activities may be available too. No registration is required. Refreshments will be served.
FEATURED PROGRAMS
Avalon History Center Lecture: The Jersey Shore – The Past, Present, and Future of a National Treasure
Saturday, Oct. 2, 1pm (in person, at the Avalon Library)
Join us at the Library for a History Center Lecture from the author of The Jersey Shore, Dominick Mazzagetti. His book provides a modern re-telling of the history, culture, and landscapes of this famous region, from the 1600s to the present. The Shore, from Sandy Hook to Cape May, became a national resort in the late 1800s and contributes enormously to New Jersey’s economy today. The devastation of Hurricane Sandy in 2012 underscored the area’s central place in the state’s identity and the rebuilding efforts after the storm restored its economic health.
Divided into chronological and thematic sections, this book will attract general readers interested in the history of the Shore: how it appeared to early European explorers; how the earliest settlers came to the beaches for the whaling trade; the first attractions for tourists in the nineteenth century; and how the coming of railroads, and ultimately automobiles, transformed the Shore into a major vacation destination over a century later.
Kids’ Music Concert with Jen Stewart
Saturday, Oct. 9, 10am (in person)
Who's that lady with the guitar? Why, it's Jen Stewart ready to share music and songs for kids and their families! Are you ready to sing along with Jen?
Art House Film “Thelma”
Monday, Oct. 11, 5pm (in person)
Join us for an Art House Film Night to watch “Thelma”, one of the many free Kanopy movies available with your library card!
Synopsis: A shy young student leaves her small town and religious family to study at a university in Oslo, but once on campus she experiences what appears to be a violent, unexpected seizure. Overwhelmed by the increasing intensity of the mystifying episodes and her powerful feelings for a beautiful classmate, Thelma struggles to control her supernatural abilities. This film is not rated. Note: Titles subject to change based on availability on Kanopy.
Decoding the Mystery of Cats: Why Cats Do What They Do
Saturday, Oct. 16, 3:30pm (virtual)
Feline behaviorist and animal welfare professional Stephen Quandt explains cat behavior from the perspective of the evolutionary and adaptive forces that shapes cats' lives. He will also answer questions and give advice to help with any cat behavior problems. Join us for this Zoom meeting to learn more about what makes cats do what they do. Registration is required.
Art Workshop with the Madd Potter Studio
Tuesday, Oct. 19, 4pm (in person)
Create a whimsical holiday themed fairy house using soft clay slabs. Texture and embellishments may be added to make your piece unique! Registration is required. Avalon property owners may register beginning September 19. All others may register beginning October 3. Space is limited. Please email programs@avalonfreelibrary.org to request registration.
The Avalon Library received 5 stars in Library Journal’s national rating of public libraries, based on statistical performance data collected by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The Avalon Library has received the 5-Star designation twelve times since 2009. The library is located at 235 32nd Street and provides free and open access to first-class collections, services and programs that inspire, inform and enrich the community. For more information on all library programs, please visit the library website at AvalonFreeLibrary.org.