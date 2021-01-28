Avalon Library & History Center highlight virtual programming for February

Join Miss Linda for a virtual story time! Stories and songs for children of all ages. This program will be made available via a link on the website and social media the morning of the event.

Highlighted VIRTUAL Programming

History Center Lecture: Avalon’s High & Highfield Families

Saturday, February 6, 1pm

Join us for the virtual presentation with local historian Bruce Tell. Participants will hear about the history of the High and Highfield families, two families that have been in Cape May County since at least the 1860s and in Avalon since 1891. Registration is required. A link to join the program will be emailed to you using the email address you used to register.

Art Workshop: Magic in Watercolor

Thursday, February 11, 1-3pm & Thursday, February 18 1-3 (Must attend both events)

Learn the "Magic of Watercolor" with Diane Hark. This workshop is aimed at gaining confidence in the basic skills of creating works of art. You will learn from clear explanations about the reasoning of artistic decisions and visually from step by step demonstrations, while becoming more comfortable with the medium and process. This two-session workshop will be held via Zoom meeting. Registration is required.