Avalon Library & History Center Highlight March Programming

AVALON – The Avalon Free Public Library and the Avalon History Center continue with a full calendar of March programming. The library is located at 235 32nd St. Avalon Free Public Library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.

Avalon History Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. A full calendar of programming, and registration information can be found at avalonfreelibrary.org. All in person events follow the same health protocols in place at the library. Call the library for up-to-date information if you have questions in advance of attending a program.

WEEKLY EVENTS

Knitting Group

Mondays, 3 p.m.

Meet and share knitting techniques. All levels of knitters are welcome.

Meditation Series

Tuesdays, March 1, 8, 15, 11a.m.

Certified health and life coach Jen Sawyer will present the history of meditation, explaining what it is and isn't and showing how to begin the practice. This is a series of 3 sessions the library is hosting on March 1, 8, and 15 where participants can enjoy one, two or all three. Practice meditation will be offered at each session.

Stories & Songs

Wednesdays, 10 a.m.

Join Miss Linda at the Library for stories, songs, and rhymes. (Suggested for children three and under.)

BOOK CLUBS

History Book Club

Wednesday, March 2, 6 p.m.

Discussion led by Dave Montanye. Title for March: "The House of Rothschild: Money's Prophets 1798-1848" by Niall Ferguson. Join us at the library for this in person meeting. Registration is required. To register, please email programs@avalonfreelibrary.org, stop by the circulation desk, or call us at 609-967-7155. A limited number of physical copies will be available for loan with your library card.

Romance Book Club

Wednesday, March 16, 6 p.m.

Discussion led by Christine Scarpa. Title for March: "Paper Wife" by Laila Ibrahim. Join us at the library for this in person meeting. Registration is required. To register, please email programs@avalonfreelibrary.org, stop by the circulation desk, or call us at 609-967-7155. A limited number of physical copies will be available for loan with your library card.

CAN'T MISS MARCH EVENTS:

The Good Time Diet Series with Dr. Craig Rothman

Thursday, March 3, 10 a.m.

Dr. Craig Rothman, Internal Medicine Specialist, will be lecturing on "The Good Time Diet," a weight-loss program he developed to achieve success without the use of drugs or specialty foods. Craig will touch on a different topic each month, including goals, dietary history, shopping and planning future steps. Four sessions will be held beginning March 3 on the first Thursday of each month.

History Center Lecture: Great Storms of the Jersey Shore

Saturday, March 5, 1 p.m.

At the 39th Street Tennis Building

Noted author Scott Mazzella will present Great Storms of the Jersey Shore. Mazzella has published books on dramatic events that happened along our coast. This presentation is an opportunity to appreciate the horror and beauty of nature at its most powerful. Mazzella will draw on an extensive picture library and historical narratives to explore how great storms have impacted the Jersey Shore.

Award Season Film Night

Tuesday, March 8, 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 17, 6 p.m.

Titles to be shared on the web calendar once they are available. Enjoy a film nominated for an Academy Award. Limited seating and mask mandate may be in effect. No food or drink permitted.

Kids' Event: Science Night

Thursday, March 10, 6:30 p.m.

Kids ages 6 to 10 are invited to investigate the properties of light and shadow in this hands-on workshop.

Oscars Event: Predict the Winners

Monday, March 21, 5 p.m.

We will take a look at all of this year's nominees for the major award categories in this year's Oscars. Participants can submit guesses for films that will be awarded the statue at the 92nd Academy Awards, airing March 27. The person with the most correct predictions will be notified to pick up their prize after the awards show!

Learn Your iPad: Operating System 15

Wednesday, March 23, 5:30 p.m.

With Cathy Zane. See what’s new with the updated iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. No registration required.

Art Workshop: Stretchy Bracelets with Healing Properties

Saturday, March 26, 1 p.m.

Design and make a trio of stretchy bracelets out of a sorbet selection of semi-precious stones, crystals, and accent beads. Learn the secret to tying a knot using elastic while gaining knowledge on healing properties of popular semi-precious stones. Registration is required. Avalon property owners may register beginning Feb. 26. All others may register beginning March 12. To request registration, please email programs@avalonfreelibrary.org, stop by the circulation desk, or call us at 609-967-7155. Space is limited.

Smart Home Tech Class

Monday, March 28, 6 p.m.

Sean will walk you through what you need to begin making your home "smart," and show some of the various smart products available to buy. No registration required.

Kids Event: Read to a Therapy Dog

Thursday, March 31, 6 p.m.

Kids in Grades K-3 are invited to read to a perfect listener: a therapy dog! Reading time will be based on the number of kids registered. To register, please email Linda at lduffy@avalonfreelibrary.orf, stop by the circulation desk, or call us at 609-967-7155.