Avalon Library and History Center January programs

AVALON — The Avalon Free Public Library and the Avalon History Center continue with a full calendar of January programming. From history lectures, arts and craft workshops, movie showings and more, there is something for everyone.
Below please find highlighted programming through January. A full calendar of programming, and registration information can be found at AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Avalon Free Public Library
Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(Closing early Dec. 31 at 12:30 p.m.; closed New Years Day)
Avalon History Center
Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
NOTE: All in person events follow the same health protocols in place at the library. Call the library for up-to-date information if you have questions in advance of attending a program.
Weekly events
Knitting Group
Mondays, 3 p.m. (in person)
Meet and share knitting techniques. All levels of knitters are welcome.
Stories & Songs
New day: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. (in person)
Join Miss Linda at the Library for stories, songs, and rhymes! (Suggested for children three and under.)
Well Wednesdays
Well Wednesdays are a mix of wellness events and opportunities to socialize, hosted every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. No registration is necessary. Refreshments will be available for take-out.
Jan. 5: Handmade Soap, 10 a.m.
Jan. 19: Habit Change, 10 a.m.
January events
AHC Lecture: Lighthouses of New Jersey
Saturday, Jan. 8, 1 p.m. (in person)
At the 39th Street Tennis Building (across from History Center)
A discussion of lighthouse history, structure, and characteristics. Topics include lighthouse keepers, governance, purpose, and how weather affects lighthouses. Historical facts about New Jersey lighthouses and keepers who were women will be highlighted. Presenter: New Jersey Lighthouse Society
Art House Film Night
Monday, Jan. 10, 5 p.m. (in person)
Join us for an Art House Film Night to watch “The Wild Goose Lake”, one of the many free Kanopy movies available with your library card! Synopsis: A gangster on the run sacrifices everything for his family and a woman he meets while on the lam. This film is not rated, contains mature content. Titles subject to change based on availability on Kanopy.
Award Season Film Night
Tuesday, Jan. 11, 6 p.m. (in person)
Tuesday, Jan. 20, 6 p.m. (in person)
Enjoy a film nominated for an Academy Award. Limited seating and mask mandate may be in effect. No food or drink permitted.
Kids’ Event: Bird Feeder Workshop
Saturday, Jan. 15, 10 a.m. (in person)
Join Miss Linda and make a bird feeder in this kids’ craft workshop. Let’s help our feathered friends this winter!
Author Talk with Dr. John Francis
Saturday, Jan. 15, 2 p.m. (in person)
Join us for an author talk with John Francis, Ph.D. He will discuss his book “Planetwalker: 22 Years of Walking, 17 Years of Silence”, the story of scaling mountain ranges, crossing barren deserts and seeing America from the Pacific to the Atlantic. His book also describes how he hiked across Cuba and Brazil, and visited Alaska and Antarctica. Dr. Francis earned college, graduate, and doctorate degrees during these years, ultimately settling in the Cape May area with his family. A Q & A will follow the lecture.
Martin Luther King, Jr. National Day of Service
Monday, Jan. 17, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In 1994 Congress passed a bill to dedicate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day as a National Day of Service. The King Holiday and Service Act was introduced by Congressman John Lewis and Senator Harris Wofford, both of whom had worked alongside Dr. King in civil rights activism. Stop by to pick up information about donating time to a local organization. We are also collecting item donations for the Holy Redeemer Food Pantry and the CMC Animal Shelter.
Art Workshop: Tree Print Notebook & Bookmark
Saturday, Jan. 22, 11 a.m.
Make a nature inspired tree print notebook and bookmark — perfect for tucking into a purse and favorite book. Registration is required. Avalon property owners may register beginning December 22. All others may register beginning January 5. To register, please email programs@avalonfreelibrary.org, stop by the circulation desk, or call us at 609-967-7155.
Predict the Oscar Nominees
Monday, Jan. 24, 5 p.m. (in person)
Watch clips and trailers from the movies that are front-runners to pick up an Oscar nomination on February 8th and then you can vote on which you think will actually get one (or more!). Whoever gets the most predictions correct could win a prize!
For more information on all library programs, please visit the library website at AvalonFreeLibrary.org.