Avalon Library and History Center January programs

Art House Film Night

Monday, Jan. 10, 5 p.m. (in person)

Join us for an Art House Film Night to watch “The Wild Goose Lake”, one of the many free Kanopy movies available with your library card! Synopsis: A gangster on the run sacrifices everything for his family and a woman he meets while on the lam. This film is not rated, contains mature content. Titles subject to change based on availability on Kanopy.

Award Season Film Night

Tuesday, Jan. 11, 6 p.m. (in person)

Tuesday, Jan. 20, 6 p.m. (in person)

Enjoy a film nominated for an Academy Award. Limited seating and mask mandate may be in effect. No food or drink permitted.

Kids’ Event: Bird Feeder Workshop

Saturday, Jan. 15, 10 a.m. (in person)

Join Miss Linda and make a bird feeder in this kids’ craft workshop. Let’s help our feathered friends this winter!

Author Talk with Dr. John Francis

Saturday, Jan. 15, 2 p.m. (in person)