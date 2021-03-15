Avalon Home and Land Owners Association Presents $500 Gift to Benefit the Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE – Chuck O’Hara, President, John Bell, Treasurer and John Cuthbert, Trustee, of the Avalon Home and Land Owners Association (AHLOA) present a $500 donation to Gina Ackerman, Administrative Director of Surgical Services along with Joanne Carrocino, FACHE, President and CEO, Cape Regional Health System and Tom Piratzky, Executive Director, Cape Regional Foundation in support of the Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center.

“AHLOA wants to thank Cape Regional Health System for providing outstanding healthcare to our residents and visitors throughout the year,” stated O’Hara. “Cape Regional continues to grow and expand services to meet the needs of our community and we want to be a supporter of these efforts. We are especially thankful for the great care the Cape Regional team has provided during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“On behalf of Cape Regional Health System, I would like to express our thanks to the members of AHLOA for your generous gift to Cape Regional Foundation in support of the Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center,” stated Joanne Carrocino. “We are excited to soon open the new state-of-the-art surgery center and to continue to serve the healthcare needs of our community.”