Avalon Home and Land Owners Association gives $500 to benefit the Brodesser Surgery Center

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Avalon Home and Land Owners Association has donated $500 to the Cape Regional Foundation in support of the Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center.

“AHLOA wants to thank Cape Regional Health System for providing outstanding healthcare to our residents and visitors throughout the year,” said Chuck O’Hara, president of the association. “Cape Regional continues to grow and expand services to meet the needs of our community and we want to be a supporter of these efforts. We are especially thankful for the great care the Cape Regional team has provided during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Joanne Carrocino, FACHE, president and CEO of Cape Regional Health System, said, “On behalf of Cape Regional Health System, I would like to express our thanks to the members of AHLOA for your generous gift to Cape Regional Foundation in support of the Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center. We are excited to soon open the new state-of-the-art surgery center and to continue to serve the healthcare needs of our community.”