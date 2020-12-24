Avalon council adopts ordinance on wireless communication tech

AVALON — The Borough Council approved a new ordinance Dec. 16 that regulates the future implementation of wireless communication upgrades and services, including the implementation of 5G technology.

The ordinance requires wireless communications technologies to follow a process in order to use, or place, any new facilities in the public right of way to expand wireless communication services while simultaneously protecting the aesthetic environment in the municipality.

“This was a comprehensive process that resulted in Avalon to permit the fair and equitable implementation of advanced wireless communication opportunities while protecting the integrity of our neighborhoods,” said Avalon Mayor Martin Pagliughi. “While we welcome the implementation of the new technologies and services, this ordinance requires the carriers to integrate into, and not dominate, our residential, commercial and open space areas”.

The new ordinance mandates the wireless carriers present a plan to Borough Council that states which existing utility poles or any new “stealth” poles will be necessary to implement the enhanced services. Prior to the submission of any plan, the carrier must also present an inventory of existing facilities that may be used.