Avalon beach tags

Avalon — The Avalon Borough Council approved a new agreement to partner with the Jersey Cape Diagnostic, Training, and Opportunity Center for another method for the purchase and delivery of seasonal beach tags. Individuals can now purchase the tags online at jerseycapetags.com/avalonbeachtags and have the actual beach tags delivered to their homes.
“This is a terrific partnership between the Borough and the Center for yet another way for the individuals to get actual beach tags in advance of the summer season,” said Avalon Mayor Martin Pagliughi. “The delivery of actual beach tags before the season has been requested by our residents. Beach tags can be purchased in person, a smart phone app, and now on this website”.
The tags can be purchased through the website with a credit card. The customer will be charged a very small convenience fee, and a shipping fee determined by the method of shipping that the customer selects.
In 2021, the cost of a seasonal beach tag in Avalon is $25 through May 31, and $30 as of June 1. The Beach Tag Booth adjacent to Avalon Community Hall will be open weekends starting Saturday, April 3. Beach tags will be required for all beach goers as of Friday, May 28. Avalon and Stone Harbor have a reciprocal agreement in which beach tags purchased in one community are valid for access to all beaches.
The Borough also provides for beach tags to be purchased through the Viply app available for both Android and Apple devices. Tags are sold in-season daily at the Booth and by beach tag checkers. Individuals may still use the conventional method of mailing a check made payable to the “Borough of Avalon” for beach tags through May 14. Checks are mailed to the Avalon Tax Collector’s office and you must include a self-addressed stamped envelope. A return receipt will be mailed to the customer that may be exchanged for actual beach tags upon arrival in Avalon.
Since 1973, the Jersey Cape Diagnostic, Training, and Opportunity Center, Inc., also simply known as "Jersey Cape," has helped over 5,000 Cape May County individuals in their vocational goals.
For additional information, visit AvalonBoro.net.