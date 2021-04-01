Avalon beach tags

Avalon — The Avalon Borough Council approved a new agreement to partner with the Jersey Cape Diagnostic, Training, and Opportunity Center for another method for the purchase and delivery of seasonal beach tags. Individuals can now purchase the tags online at jerseycapetags.com/avalonbeachtags and have the actual beach tags delivered to their homes.

“This is a terrific partnership between the Borough and the Center for yet another way for the individuals to get actual beach tags in advance of the summer season,” said Avalon Mayor Martin Pagliughi. “The delivery of actual beach tags before the season has been requested by our residents. Beach tags can be purchased in person, a smart phone app, and now on this website”.

The tags can be purchased through the website with a credit card. The customer will be charged a very small convenience fee, and a shipping fee determined by the method of shipping that the customer selects.

In 2021, the cost of a seasonal beach tag in Avalon is $25 through May 31, and $30 as of June 1. The Beach Tag Booth adjacent to Avalon Community Hall will be open weekends starting Saturday, April 3. Beach tags will be required for all beach goers as of Friday, May 28. Avalon and Stone Harbor have a reciprocal agreement in which beach tags purchased in one community are valid for access to all beaches.