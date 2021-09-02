Annual Wildwood Block Party & Music Festival returns Sept. 5

THE WILDWOODS — Celebrate the end of summer with free family fun and live music all day at the Wildwood Block Party and Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 5. This annual festival is a must-do on any summer bucket list and is a perfect way to end your Labor Day Weekend festivities.

The end-of-summer celebration will take place from 1 to 10 p.m. at Fox Park, located on Ocean Avenue directly across from the Wildwoods Convention Center. The festivities will include hours of continuous entertainment, games, crafts, activities for kids, food, merchandise vendors, free live music and much more!

The entertainment includes: Pretty Poison, The Blue Notes, The Bronx Wanderers and the Trammps. Philly radio personality Bob Pantano will be emceeing throughout the event.

Admission to the Wildwood Block Party and Music Festival is free.

For additional information about the festival, please call 609-522-2444 or visit WildwoodNJ.org.

For additional information about the Wildwoods, visit WildwoodsNJ.com or call 800-992-9732.