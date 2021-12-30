Annual Polar Bear Plunge to Benefit Special Olympics New Jersey Returns to the Wildwoods Saturday, January 15

THE WILDWOODS – Ready for a beach day in January? Dig out your bathing suit and join in the fun! Special Olympics New Jersey returns to the Wildwoods to kick off 2022 with an icy plunge into the Atlantic Ocean during the annual Polar Bear Plunge on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. on the beach behind the Wildwoods Convention Center.
The Polar Bear Plunge in the Wildwoods is a free event for spectators to watch, but Early Bear plungers must raise $100 in pledges to participate in the event. Early registration is available online by visiting plungewildwood.org. Additional registration and donations will be accepted on-site the day of the event. Immediately following the Plunge, participants and children under the age of 12 can enjoy a free lunch inside the warm Wildwoods Convention Center.
The Polar Bear Plunge in the Wildwoods is so much more than a chilling swim in the ocean. Special Olympics New Jersey provides year-round sports training, competitions, leadership opportunities, and health screenings to thousands of athletes. All these programs and services are always completely free, thanks to fundraising events like the Polar Bear Plunge in the Wildwoods. The Polar Bear Plunge is a family-friendly event benefiting more than 26,000 athletes of Special Olympics New Jersey. There are incentives based on the total funds raised, and there will be special recognition for the top three people who raise the most money, as well as the top three highest fundraising teams.
Check-in will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. inside the Wildwoods Convention Center before the event.
The New Jersey Law Enforcement Torch Run, along with the New Jersey State Fraternal Order of Police, is sponsoring the Polar Bear Plunge in the Wildwoods and is comprised of Law Enforcement officers who volunteer and are dedicated to raising funds and awareness for Special Olympics New Jersey. Each year the Law Enforcement Torch Run hosts major fundraising events across the state, along with hundreds of local events, and raises in excess of $4 million for the 26,000 athletes of Special Olympics New Jersey.
Year after year, the Polar Bear Plunge at the Wildwoods Convention Center continues to grow in popularity and is just one of the many free events to attend in the Wildwoods. Beat the winter blues by showing support for a worthy cause and come join in the excitement of the January Polar Bear Plunge.
For additional information regarding Special Olympics New Jersey, visit sonj.org.
For additional information regarding the Polar Bear Plunge at the Wildwoods Convention Center, call 609-896-8000 or visit plungewildwood.org.
For additional information about the Wildwoods, visit WildwoodsNJ.com or call 800-992-9732.