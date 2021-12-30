Annual Polar Bear Plunge to Benefit Special Olympics New Jersey Returns to the Wildwoods Saturday, January 15

THE WILDWOODS – Ready for a beach day in January? Dig out your bathing suit and join in the fun! Special Olympics New Jersey returns to the Wildwoods to kick off 2022 with an icy plunge into the Atlantic Ocean during the annual Polar Bear Plunge on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. on the beach behind the Wildwoods Convention Center.

The Polar Bear Plunge in the Wildwoods is a free event for spectators to watch, but Early Bear plungers must raise $100 in pledges to participate in the event. Early registration is available online by visiting plungewildwood.org. Additional registration and donations will be accepted on-site the day of the event. Immediately following the Plunge, participants and children under the age of 12 can enjoy a free lunch inside the warm Wildwoods Convention Center.