Annual Halloween Costume Parade at Historic Cold Spring Village on Oct. 16

Lower Township will hold the annual Halloween Parade and Costume Contest at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, as part of Historic Cold Spring Village’s Pumpkin Festival.

Ghouls and goblins of all ages are encouraged to show off their costumes either as parade participants or spectators during the event. The parade will be led around the village paths by the Firehouse Pep Band.

For those interested in participating in the parade and costume contest, the age divisions are as follows: Age 2 and under, age 3-5, age 6-8, age 9-12, and group/ family or float.

It is free to register and participate. Registration opens on Oct. 9 at the Lower Township Recreation Center or same-day registration at entrance to Cold Spring Village prior to the event.

The recreation center is located at 2600 Bayshore Road behind Township Hall. Call the recreation department at 609-886-7880 for more information.