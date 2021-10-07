Annual Halloween Costume Parade at Historic Cold Spring Village on Oct. 16

Lower Township will hold the annual Halloween Parade and Costume Contest at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, as part of Historic Cold Spring Village’s Pumpkin Festival.
Ghouls and goblins of all ages are encouraged to show off their costumes either as parade participants or spectators during the event. The parade will be led around the village paths by the Firehouse Pep Band.
For those interested in participating in the parade and costume contest, the age divisions are as follows: Age 2 and under, age 3-5, age 6-8, age 9-12, and group/ family or float.
It is free to register and participate. Registration opens on Oct. 9 at the Lower Township Recreation Center or same-day registration at entrance to Cold Spring Village prior to the event.
The recreation center is located at 2600 Bayshore Road behind Township Hall. Call the recreation department at 609-886-7880 for more information.
During the parade, don’t miss the annual Pumpkin Festival sponsored by the Lower Township Rotary Club on Saturday Oct. 16. The festival is held throughout the grounds of Cold Spring Village from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free; however, the rotary club asks that visitors look into their hearts and their cabinets and bring along a donation of non-perishable food to help support the Share the Harvest food drive. Families can enjoy a fun-filled day of family-friendly Halloween activities throughout the village.
Then, get ready for Trunk or Treat on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Trunk or Treat in Lower Township is sponsored by the Lower Township Department of Parks & Recreation, Lower Township Healthy Youth Coalition and Cape Assist in partnership with the Delaware River & Bay Authority, Cape May Lewes Ferry and Exit Zero.
The event will be held at the parking area at the ferry terminal, located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., in the staging lanes.
Visitors are encouraged to dress up in costume and take a spooky walk through the lineup of decorated trunks. Vehicle trunks will be decorated and arranged for guests to walk in a family friendly and safe setting.
Trunks are needed! Sign up at the township website: townshipoflower.org (under the information tab) to show off your creative Halloween spirit and have your decorated vehicle as part of the event.
No candy purchases needed for trunk participants. Lower Township will provide all candy for the event. For more information on the event or to register your vehicle over the phone, call 609-886-7880.
On Halloween, Trick or Treating will be held in Lower Township on Oct. 31, from 5 to 8 p.m.