Adrienne I. Abbot appointed chief nursing officer at Cape Regional Health
Photo of Adrienne I. Abbott, MSN, RN, who was recently appointed as Chief Nursing Officer at Cape Regional Health System.

 Photo provided by Cape Regional Health System

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape Regional Health System has announced the appointment of Adrienne I. Abbot, MSN, RN as chief nursing officer. As chief nursing officer, Abbot will provide oversight and leadership to patient care and clinical departments at Cape Regional Medical Center. Prior to joining the Cape Regional team, Abbot served as vice president, chief nursing officer of Guthrie Corning Hospital in Corning, New York.

“We are very pleased to welcome Adrienne to Cape Regional Health System as chief nursing officer. Adrienne’s career in nursing and patient care management spans over 20 years and has well prepared her for this new role,” said Joanne Carrocino, FACHE, president and CEO of Cape Regional Health System. “Her clinical expertise and strong leadership skills will greatly benefit Cape Regional Health System as we continue to grow and expand to serve our community.”

Adrienne earned a master's degree in nursing leadership and management and is pursuing a doctor of nurse practice in leadership and management from Walden University in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In addition, she is a certified executive of nursing practice and holds silver level certification in LEAN.

Cape Regional Health System is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving residents and visitors throughout Cape May County. The system includes Cape Regional Medical Center, three urgent care facilities, Cape Regional Physicians Associates with over 60 primary care providers and specialists delivering services in multiple locations throughout Cape May County, the Thomas and Claire Brodesser Jr. Cancer Center, The Jane Osborne Center, Cape Regional Miracles Fitness and numerous freestanding outpatient facilities providing wound care, radiology, lab, endoscopy and physical therapy services.

