A.C. Electric plans Upper Township to Dennis Township reliability project

As part of our broader strategic effort to better serve customers and modernize the energy grid serving South Jersey, we are planning reliability upgrades in Cape May County in an effort to reduce the frequency and duration of outages by creating a stronger and more resilient energy grid, further enhancing service reliability for local customers. Construction is expected to begin September 2021 and be completed by May 2022.

The Upper Township to Dennis Township Reliability Project includes upgrading a critical transmission line between Beesley’s Point in Upper Township and Ocean View in Dennis Township to enhance energy service reliability for thousands of customers. We are replacing the existing lattice transmission tower structures with new, stronger steel transmission poles that are prepared to handle more extreme weather and reduce the impacts of severe storms.

If residents have questions or would like additional information, they can contact Atlantic City Electric at 888-530-2047 or UpperTwp-DennisTwpReliability@exeloncorp.com.