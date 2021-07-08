 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
88th annual coronation of Cape May’s Queen Maysea
0 comments

88th annual coronation of Cape May’s Queen Maysea

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CAPE MAY — The magnificent Cape May tradition continues with the 88th Coronation of Queen Maysea. The Coronation of Queen Maysea will take place on Wednesday, July 28 at 7 p.m. at Cape May Convention Hall.

The Queen Maysea Pageant is open to all girls 6 to 10 years of age who are year-round residents of the Greater Cape May Area. Participants should be 6 years of age as of July 1 and no older than 10 as of August 1. Girls and boys ages 5 and younger can also apply to participate in the coronation as a flower girl or page boy.

All girls interested should submit a recent photo, no larger than 5”x 7”, along with the application, which can be found at www.capemaycity.com under the Visiting tab.

Printed applications can also be picked up at Cape May Convention Hall located at 714 Beach Ave. in Cape May. All applications must be received by July 20. Applications along with a photo can also be emailed to bgilbert@capemaycity.com, dropped off at Cape May Convention Hall or mailed to Queen Maysea: Department of Civic Affairs, 643 Washington St., Cape May, NJ 08204.

Each application will be reviewed by our new Queen Maysea Committee. The committee will be judging each applicant based on their contributions to the community, awards, honors, and future ambitions. The Queen will be announced at the coronation. Cape May City Mayor Zachary Mullock will preside over the ceremony.

For additional information, contact The City of Cape May at 609-884-9565.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News