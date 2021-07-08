88th annual coronation of Cape May’s Queen Maysea

CAPE MAY — The magnificent Cape May tradition continues with the 88th Coronation of Queen Maysea. The Coronation of Queen Maysea will take place on Wednesday, July 28 at 7 p.m. at Cape May Convention Hall.

The Queen Maysea Pageant is open to all girls 6 to 10 years of age who are year-round residents of the Greater Cape May Area. Participants should be 6 years of age as of July 1 and no older than 10 as of August 1. Girls and boys ages 5 and younger can also apply to participate in the coronation as a flower girl or page boy.

All girls interested should submit a recent photo, no larger than 5”x 7”, along with the application, which can be found at www.capemaycity.com under the Visiting tab.

Printed applications can also be picked up at Cape May Convention Hall located at 714 Beach Ave. in Cape May. All applications must be received by July 20. Applications along with a photo can also be emailed to bgilbert@capemaycity.com, dropped off at Cape May Convention Hall or mailed to Queen Maysea: Department of Civic Affairs, 643 Washington St., Cape May, NJ 08204.