88th Annual Baby Parade in Cape May

CAPE MAY – Don’t miss the most adorable parade returning to the Nation’s Oldest Seashore Resort. The 88th Annual Cape May Baby Parade is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 6 and begins at 10 a.m. at Congress Street and Beach Avenue. The procession down Beach Avenue will conclude at Convention Hall near Howard Street.

Participants are invited inside Cape May Convention Hall immediately following the parade for the awards ceremony conducted by the parade’s Grand Marshal, Queen Maysea. Trophies will be awarded in five separate categories: Beach Baby, Decorated Baby Carriage, Walking in Fancy Dress, Walking in Superhero Outfit, and Decorated on Wheels. There will also be an award for Best Overall Entry.

Registration is free to all participants 12 years of age and younger. Registration and judging will be held at Congress Street and Beach Avenue beginning at 9am. Pre-registration will be accepted until Thursday, August 5th at 4:30pm. To register please call the Office of Civic Affairs at 609-884-9565, or email at recdept@capemaycity.com. You can also register in person at Cape May Convention Hall located at 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, NJ 08204.

For additional information, visit www.capemaycity.com or call 609-884-9565.