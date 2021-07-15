CAPE MAY — Are you ready for the return of the Captain Kidd’s Treasure Hunt? The adventurous Captain Kidd has set sail for Historic Cape May in hopes of arriving on Sunday, July 25, for the 57th Annual Cape May Captain Kidd Treasure Hunt to be held on the beaches of the nation’s oldest seashore resort.

Youngsters are invited to meet with Captain Kidd on the promenade in front of Cape May Convention Hall on July 25 at 1 p.m. Lucky treasure seekers will follow Captain Kidd to his secret site in search of the elusive buried treasure. This event is free and open to children ages 3–10 years old. Children will be separated by age group – 3-4, 5-7, 8-10.

Cape May Convention Hall is located at 714 Beach Ave., Cape May.

For additional information, visit capemaycity.com or call 609-884-9565. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/capemaycity and follow us on Instagram at instagram.com/capemaycity.