25th anniversary AirFest to host Tusgekee airman

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Naval Air Station Wildwood (NASW) Aviation Museum will be celebrating the 25th anniversary AirFest over Labor Day weekend. AirFest returns to a four-day format, Sept. 3-6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Highlighting the weekend will be an appearance by the Greater Philadelphia Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen, Inc. Presenters include Tuskegee Airman Dr. Eugene Richardson Jr. and Alma Bailey-Cadet Nurse at Tuskegee, Alabama. Their presentation will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4.
Born in 1925, Dr. Richardson served in the Army Air Corps during WWII. He was a member of the group that became known as the “Tuskegee Airmen.” In February 1944, Eugene went to Tuskegee, Alabama, for pilot training and subsequently received his pilot’s wings and officer’s commission on March 11, 1945. George W. Bush presented the Congressional Medal of Honor to Dr. Richardson and his fellow Tuskegee Airmen in 2006.
Alma Bailey, also born in 1925, served in the United States Cadet Nursing Corps. The program was conducted at Tuskegee University, Alabama, which is the home of the celebrated African American airmen of WWII. The war came to an end before her graduation but gained experience and training in psychiatric and practical nursing. Alma worked in the nursing field from 1943 until 1987.
AirFest will also feature aircraft from the Military Aviation Museum & Fighter Factory in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The Military Aviation Museum is home to one of the largest private collections of World War I and World War II era military aircraft in the world. Aircraft for the include A PBY Catalina, Junkers Ju-52, and a Grumman Wildcat.
Do not miss this rare opportunity to explore and learn about these unique aircraft and support NASW Aviation Museum. Along with the museum’s collection of over 27 planes and helicopters, the event features NJ War Bird aircraft, a US Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter performing a lifesaving demo, Coast Guard helicopter, live entertainment, classic cars, vendors, exhibitors, beer garden, food, and even free face painting! By visiting, you will also help NASW work toward its mission of memorializing the 42 men who perished training at the site, restoring Hangar #1 and educating the public.
Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum is located inside historic Hangar #1 at the Cape May Airport. The site was formerly Naval Air Station Wildwood, which served as a World War II dive-bomber training center. The museum is dedicated to the 42 airmen who perished while training at Naval Air Station Wildwood between 1943 and 1945. Current museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a week. For more information about AirFest or NASW, or for the event’s agenda, visit usnasw.org or call 609-886-8787.