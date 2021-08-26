25th anniversary AirFest to host Tusgekee airman

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Naval Air Station Wildwood (NASW) Aviation Museum will be celebrating the 25th anniversary AirFest over Labor Day weekend. AirFest returns to a four-day format, Sept. 3-6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Highlighting the weekend will be an appearance by the Greater Philadelphia Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen, Inc. Presenters include Tuskegee Airman Dr. Eugene Richardson Jr. and Alma Bailey-Cadet Nurse at Tuskegee, Alabama. Their presentation will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4.

Born in 1925, Dr. Richardson served in the Army Air Corps during WWII. He was a member of the group that became known as the “Tuskegee Airmen.” In February 1944, Eugene went to Tuskegee, Alabama, for pilot training and subsequently received his pilot’s wings and officer’s commission on March 11, 1945. George W. Bush presented the Congressional Medal of Honor to Dr. Richardson and his fellow Tuskegee Airmen in 2006.

Alma Bailey, also born in 1925, served in the United States Cadet Nursing Corps. The program was conducted at Tuskegee University, Alabama, which is the home of the celebrated African American airmen of WWII. The war came to an end before her graduation but gained experience and training in psychiatric and practical nursing. Alma worked in the nursing field from 1943 until 1987.