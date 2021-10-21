$240,000 grant approval for phase 1 restoration of Allen AME Church

CAPE MAY — The Cape May County Open Space Board has approved the application presented by the City of Cape May for Phase 1 of the restoration of the historic Allen African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church on Franklin Street. The County Open Space Board voted at its Sept. 28 meeting to unanimously recommend to the County Commissioners to partner with the City of Cape May in the preservation work. The county will provide a grant of $240,000.

The Allen African Methodist Episcopal Church is listed among the 2021 10 Most Endangered Historic Places identified by Preservation New Jersey. The County Open Space Board has approved the application for stabilization and weatherization and the Board of County Commissioners must give approval to release the funds, which it will address at its December meeting.

“The $240,000 County Open Space grant is matched by $160,000 in City funds. This is tremendous news for Historic Preservation in Cape May and moves the city forward with its vision of restoring this historic church,” said Mayor Zack Mullock.