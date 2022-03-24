 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Camp Cape May Summer Registration Now Open

CAPE MAY – The City of Cape May Recreation Department is now taking registration for Camp Cape May Summer Day Camp. Camp Cape May is for children ages 5-12 and begins on Monday, June 20 and runs for eight weeks ending August 12.

Camp Cape May offers a variety of fun, interactive and educational activities including arts and crafts, story time, sports, games, and outings. Previous outings have included Cape May County Park & Zoo, Cape May-Lewes Ferry and Cape May Point State Park.

Registration is $175 per week or $950 for all eight weeks, a savings of $450. Before and after care are also available for an additional fee.

This year’s team of camp counselors features individuals with a background in education and all staffers have multiple years experience working in children’s care facilities or programs. Our highly qualified staff ensures excellent supervision, quality but fun programs and positive social interaction among campers. Come be a part of the Camp Cape May Family this summer!

Registration forms are available online at www.capemaycity.com or at Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave..

For additional information, visit capemaycity.com or call 609-884-9565. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/capemaycity and follow us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/capemaycity/.

