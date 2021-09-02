2021 Junior Clamshell Pitching Tournament

CAPE MAY — As summer draws to a close, mark your calendars for a fun Cape May tradition — The Rich Reinhart Junior Clamshell Pitching Tournament. The longest-running contest of its kind in the region, the Junior Clamshell Pitching Tournament is set for Friday, Sept. 3 on Windsor Beach (across from Congress Hall) in Cape May. Registration begins at 11 a.m. and the tournament starts at noon. The tournament is free and open to boys and girls in two age groups: ages 6 to 11 and ages 12 to 17.

The contest format is as follows: each player tosses a clamshell about 25 feet toward a small hole dug into the sand in an attempt to get the clamshell in the hole. Shells are provided (or kids can bring their own lucky clamshell) and there are trophies for all winners and runners-up in singles and doubles competition. There will also be free instruction from the pros, so participants don’t need pitching experience.

Named in memory of Rich Reinhart, the former president and founder of the International Clamshell Pitching Club of Cape May, the tournament is now carried on by Rich’s daughter Stephanie Stephens.

For additional information, visit CapeMayCity.com or contact The City of Cape May at 609-884-9565. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/capemaycity and follow us on Instagram instagram.com/capemaycity/.