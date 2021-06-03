Middle Township High School seniors earn degrees from Early College Program

“The Early College program partnership with Atlantic Cape has provided our students with a competitive advantage in terms of preparedness,” said Middle Township Schools’ Director of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Toni Lehman. “These students are well-equipped to navigate the next phase of their lives, whether they pursue advanced degrees or join the workforce.”

“We are so proud of this group and excited to celebrate their achievements,” said Principal George West. “The last two years have been challenging, but these students persevered. If this is any indication of their futures, the outlook is bright.”

“Congratulations are in order for these seniors, but we also want to thank them, for they represent the true meaning of Panther Pride,” said Dr. Salvo “We are beyond proud of your accomplishments and excited to see what the future holds for you.”

Middle Township High School is one of 17 schools that participate in the Early College Program with Atlantic Cape Community College. The high school signed on to the program in November 2019.