Middle Township High School seniors earn degrees from Early College Program

How many high school seniors can say they graduated from college before receiving their high school diploma? If they’re from Middle Township High School, that number would be 16.
These students were Middle Township’s first enrolled class to graduate from the Early College Program through Atlantic Cape Community College. The program offers dual enrollment for students, giving them a head start in their pursuit of a college degree.
The courses are available at a reduced price, so students can earn degrees for a fraction of what it would cost to attend after high school graduation. Middle Township High School is also the first school in Cape May County to have students graduate from the program.
The excited seniors celebrated their first graduation on May 19 at Atlantic Cape’s Early College Program drive-thru graduation ceremony in Mays Landing. Students arrived with their families in cars decorated for the event, then exited to receive their diplomas and get their photographs taken with Middle Township Public Schools Superintendent David Salvo, Ed.D, and Atlantic Cape President Dr. Barbara Gaba. Middle Township High School will celebrate its graduation on Thursday, June 17 at Memorial Field.
Graduates include: Isabella Aftanis, Gianette Ayala, Mikayla Brannon, Emily Digilio, Alexa DiPalantino, Ava Frie, Madison Fowler, Madison Haring, Kate Herlihy, Allison Johnson, Morgan Kern, Sayde Nichols, Cordelia O’Such, Makenna Pelouze, Leonor Rodriguez and Aurora Woodring.
“The Early College program partnership with Atlantic Cape has provided our students with a competitive advantage in terms of preparedness,” said Middle Township Schools’ Director of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Toni Lehman. “These students are well-equipped to navigate the next phase of their lives, whether they pursue advanced degrees or join the workforce.”
“We are so proud of this group and excited to celebrate their achievements,” said Principal George West. “The last two years have been challenging, but these students persevered. If this is any indication of their futures, the outlook is bright.”
“Congratulations are in order for these seniors, but we also want to thank them, for they represent the true meaning of Panther Pride,” said Dr. Salvo “We are beyond proud of your accomplishments and excited to see what the future holds for you.”
Middle Township High School is one of 17 schools that participate in the Early College Program with Atlantic Cape Community College. The high school signed on to the program in November 2019.