 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marie Cottrill retires from Belhaven Middle School
0 comments

Marie Cottrill retires from Belhaven Middle School

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Marie Cottrill was omitted from the story “Good luck to all the educators in Linwood, Northfield and Somers Point,” The Current, June 24. She retired in 2020 from Bellhaven Middle School during the shortened school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cottrill was a paraprofessional with 18 years of service to the district.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News