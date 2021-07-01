Marie Cottrill was omitted from the story “Good luck to all the educators in Linwood, Northfield and Somers Point,” The Current, June 24. She retired in 2020 from Bellhaven Middle School during the shortened school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cottrill was a paraprofessional with 18 years of service to the district.
Marie Cottrill retires from Belhaven Middle School
