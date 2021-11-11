Margate HSA food drive Nov. 21

Donations will be collected outside of Casel’s Supermarket, 8008 Ventnor Ave., Margate. Members will collect canned, bottled or bags of food to donate to the Food Pantry at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. With more than 100,000 lbs. of food to be distributed by JFS to individuals and families in the community this year alone, the collection will assure the pantry shelves continue to remain well-stocked to help those in need.