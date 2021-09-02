Youth Ministry expert Duffy Robbins at the Ocean City Tabernacle

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Tabernacle welcomes back Duffy Robbins on Sunday, Sept. 5 to speak at the 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. services. Dr. Robbins is Professor of Christian Ministry at Grove City College in Pennsylvania and a respected youth ministry veteran with over 40 years of experience in the field. He speaks around the world to teenagers and people who care about teenagers.

Duffy also serves as a teaching pastor at Faith Bridge Church in Texas, and is a faculty member in the Doctor of Ministry program at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary where he co-leads the doctoral cohorts for Ministry to Emerging Generations.

A long-time staff writer for Youth Specialties, Duffy has authored numerous books including “Ministry of Nurture,” “This Way to Youth Ministry: An Introduction to the Adventure,” Speaking to Teenagers (with Doug Fields),” Youth Ministry Nuts and Bolts,” “Enjoy the Silence” (with his wife Maggie Robbins) and “Building a Youth Ministry That Builds Disciples.”

Located at 550 Wesley Ave., the Ocean City Tabernacle is a family ministry center where the gospel of Jesus Christ is central. This year marks the Tabernacle’s 142nd year of ministry.