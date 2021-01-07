Wyatt Strong Foundation helps over 200 local families

SOMERS POINT — Christmas for the Hopkins family, Rob, Desiree and Cash, is all about making sure they help other families and children have a happy holiday. They are driven to spread the joy of the season in memory of their own son and brother Wyatt, who passed away four years ago.

They formed the Wyatt Strong Foundation, and through friends, the Somers Point School District, the Somers Point Fire Department and Police Department and the Atlantic County Utilities Authority they collected toys that were to be donated to Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia and the Shriner’s Hospital. They collected over 1,500 toys at locations all around the region. But a curveball came when the hospitals decided that due to COVID 19 they could not accept any donation of toys this year.

Rob Hopkins said they were able to do a quick pivot and reach out to CASA of Atlantic and Cape May Counties, which helps children in foster care.