Wyatt Strong Foundation helps over 200 local families

SOMERS POINT — Christmas for the Hopkins family, Rob, Desiree and Cash, is all about making sure they help other families and children have a happy holiday. They are driven to spread the joy of the season in memory of their own son and brother Wyatt, who passed away four years ago.
They formed the Wyatt Strong Foundation, and through friends, the Somers Point School District, the Somers Point Fire Department and Police Department and the Atlantic County Utilities Authority they collected toys that were to be donated to Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia and the Shriner’s Hospital. They collected over 1,500 toys at locations all around the region. But a curveball came when the hospitals decided that due to COVID 19 they could not accept any donation of toys this year.
Rob Hopkins said they were able to do a quick pivot and reach out to CASA of Atlantic and Cape May Counties, which helps children in foster care.
“We quickly shifted gears into making sure all of the toys we collected would go to any child in need in our surrounding communities,” Rob Hopkins said. “We teamed up with the school district, the Somers Point Police Department, the Lower Township Kids Christmas Toy Drive, and also reached out through the Wyatt Strong Foundation social media outlets to find a few local families that needed help. The organization was able to help out over 200 families. It was a complete success and feels great to be able end such a strange year with giving back in a positive way in our own community, all in the name and memory of the most giving soul, our son Wyatt.”
Hopkins shared the special memory his family holds of Santa coming to their home, thanks to the Somers Point Fire Department and visiting Wyatt. “They still never disappoint and are now a part of the collection drive and come through the door with bags of toys and the sirens blaring. It is a night we look forward to all year. And Wyatt’s little brother Cash told us, it is just so cool,” said Hopkins.
The Wyatt Strong Foundation is already making plans for next year. You can follow through the Wyatt Strong Foundation Facebook page, OldSoulWyatt.org or email WyattStrong@yahoo.com.