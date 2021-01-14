Working out through COVID-19

After each workout Dascher said cleaning and sanitizing every piece of equipment is a must. All the weights and balls are sprayed and the bands are soaked and dried. The COVID crew, as they like to call themselves, has gone through all of the months without a positive case. Dascher said she thinks the keys to the group's successful workouts over the last ten months has been being outside, being healthy, cleaning and sanitizing everything and being respectful of one another.

“When things first shut down in March, we thought it might be two weeks. We quickly learned the reality was quite different. All we can do now is take it one day at a time,” said Dascher. “Exercise makes people happy. It helps motivate people and for many who are working from home, this is the only activity they will have all day so it gets them going and moving. It has helped form friendships, but it has also helped people to feel better in a very stressful time.” The trainer explained that she has clients who tell her their exercise helps them to better manage the stress in their lives.