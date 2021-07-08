 Skip to main content
Winners from fifth annual Art in the Park in Somers Point
070821-cat-lns-artinpark1 Winners.jpg

Art in the Park winners (from left): Lisa Bender, 1st Place Photography; Jay Rutkowski, 2nd Place Photography; Rick Lang, 2nd Place Painting; Eva Zoll, Honorable Mention, Painting; Isabella Johnson, People’s Choice Award; Michele Collins, Honorable Mention, Painting; Richard West, Honorable mention -Photography; Mary DeMarco, Honorable Mention Photography; and Linda Crane, 1st Place Painting.

 Dan Myers Photography, Provided

SOMERS POINT — Art in the Park was presented on June 26, at John F. Kennedy Park. Forty artists and photographers set up their exhibits for sales and judging.

The crowd of over 500 adults and children viewed the art work and participated in children’s art activities engaging in collage, poetry writing, painting on canvas and constructing large items from cardboard throughout the day.

Music and entertainment included the music of the Budesa Brothers with Chris Ashman and Keith Hollis, stilt walker Dean “Woody” Duncan and student vocalists from Charter Tech High School of Performing Arts. Vendors provided fare throughout the day included Duke’s Dogs and Mr. Ice Cream Man.

The winners of the exhibit include:

Honorable Mention ribbons for painting to Michele Collins and Eva Zoll

Honorable Mention ribbons for photography to Richard West and Mary Demarco

Cash prizes presented by business and organizations:

2nd Place Painting Award presented by the Clam Bar – Rick Lang

2nd Place Photography Award presented by Tilton Inn – Jay Rutkowski

1st Place Painting Award presented by Somers Point Unique Experiences Club – Linda Crane

1st Place Photography Award presented by South Jersey Jazz Society – Linda Bender

People’s Choice Award presented by Passion Vines Wine & Spirits Co. – Isabella Johnson

