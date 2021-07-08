Winners from fifth annual Art in the Park in Somers Point

SOMERS POINT — Art in the Park was presented on June 26, at John F. Kennedy Park. Forty artists and photographers set up their exhibits for sales and judging.

The crowd of over 500 adults and children viewed the art work and participated in children’s art activities engaging in collage, poetry writing, painting on canvas and constructing large items from cardboard throughout the day.

Music and entertainment included the music of the Budesa Brothers with Chris Ashman and Keith Hollis, stilt walker Dean “Woody” Duncan and student vocalists from Charter Tech High School of Performing Arts. Vendors provided fare throughout the day included Duke’s Dogs and Mr. Ice Cream Man.

The winners of the exhibit include:

Honorable Mention ribbons for painting to Michele Collins and Eva Zoll

Honorable Mention ribbons for photography to Richard West and Mary Demarco

Cash prizes presented by business and organizations:

2nd Place Painting Award presented by the Clam Bar – Rick Lang

2nd Place Photography Award presented by Tilton Inn – Jay Rutkowski