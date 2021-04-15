Widener H.S. Leadership Awards

By Widener University
Widener University, in partnership with WCAU-TV NBC10, is proud to recognize the winners of the 2021 Widener University High School Leadership Awards. Over the past 10 years, the university has recognized more than 1,300 students from high schools in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware who demonstrated leadership within their communities.
This year, the program recognized 129 students from high schools throughout the region for their abilities to stand up for what they believe in, speak out on behalf of others and make an impact in their communities. They included:
Michael Weaver of Somers Point, NJ, 08244. Weaver, who attends Holy Spirit High School, made a difference by achieving high grades in his classes while leading on the football team.
Shane Klemick of Sea Isle City, NJ, 08243. Klemick, who attends Wildwood Catholic High School, made a difference by serving as class president and being a positive model for exemplary behavior for other students.
"I continue to be amazed by the young leaders in the region, especially this year as students have supported their communities in meaningful ways during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Widener President Julie E. Wollman. "At Widener, we empower our community of learners to discover and create better futures, and we are committed to core values of respect, integrity and excellence. These values directly align with the character traits demonstrated by our honorees. It has been a privilege to partner with NBC10 over the last decade to recognize students who so strongly represent the next generation of leaders, and it is my pleasure to give them this well-deserved recognition."
Winners are invited to a celebratory virtual program tomorrow, Friday, March 26 with their families and school administrators. In addition to being recognized as young leaders in the region, if students enroll at Widener University as undergraduates, they will take part in Widener's prestigious Apogee Leadership Scholars program and receive a $20,000 scholarship over four years. Apogee Scholars receive four years of leadership programming, and they earn a Widener Leadership Certificate.
"NBC10 and Telemundo62 are proud to recognize this year's group of high school students who represent the leaders of tomorrow," said Ric Harris, President and General Manager of NBC10 and Telemundo62. "During a very challenging year for everyone, these remarkable individuals from across our region demonstrated leadership by inspiring change and giving back to their communities."
For more information on the Widener University High School Leadership Awards and to view a complete list of winners, visit the High School Leadership Awards page.