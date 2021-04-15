Widener H.S. Leadership Awards

By Widener University

CHESTER, PA (03/25/2021)

Widener University, in partnership with WCAU-TV NBC10, is proud to recognize the winners of the 2021 Widener University High School Leadership Awards. Over the past 10 years, the university has recognized more than 1,300 students from high schools in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware who demonstrated leadership within their communities.

This year, the program recognized 129 students from high schools throughout the region for their abilities to stand up for what they believe in, speak out on behalf of others and make an impact in their communities. They included:

Michael Weaver of Somers Point, NJ, 08244. Weaver, who attends Holy Spirit High School, made a difference by achieving high grades in his classes while leading on the football team.

Shane Klemick of Sea Isle City, NJ, 08243. Klemick, who attends Wildwood Catholic High School, made a difference by serving as class president and being a positive model for exemplary behavior for other students.