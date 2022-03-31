 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Welcome back: Coffee with the Cops in Northfield

Coffeewcop.JPG

Northfield Police officers at the first Coffee with the Cops event since the pandemic, from left, Officers Peter Czaplinski, Justin Heller, Guy DeMarco and Will VanPelt with new friends Rylie Davis, 5, and sisters Margot Hickman, 3, and Hannah Hickman, 5.

 Provided

NORTHFIELD — It was a return to something normal Saturday, March 26 as more than 50 people filled the church hall at Good Shepherd Church for the first Coffee with the Cops event in two years. Sgt. Guy DeMarco introduced a number of officers and each detailed their role in the department.

“We have all been through a lot since we have been able to be together. I have to thank all of you for joining us here today. It is so good to be able to gather and get back in touch after a long two years.”

DeMarco said the department is looking for more opportunities to connect with residents and kids in Northfield in a positive way.

