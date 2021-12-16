Volunteers write holiday cards for cancer survivors

The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Linwood event leadership team spent an evening writing holiday cards for cancer survivors on Dec. 7. Dunkin’ Donuts, a longtime event sponsor, was chosen as the location for the card-writing session.

Pictured from left to right are Sharon Leavy, Felicia Niven, Tracey Hering, Donna Gray, Marianne Gutknecht, Karen Foley and Rachael Himes. Not pictured were Allison Oliver Meltzer, Ashley Peace, Christine Sands-Bennett, Megan Petitt-Kraus, and Daniel Amaya.

For more information about the 2022 Relay for Life of Linwood, visit RelayForLife.org/LinwoodNJ.