 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Volunteers write holiday cards for cancer survivors
0 comments

Volunteers write holiday cards for cancer survivors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
IMG_7373.jpeg

Pictured from left to right are Sharon Leavy, Felicia Niven, Tracey Hering, Donna Gray, Marianne Gutknecht, Karen Foley and Rachael Himes. Not pictured were Allison Oliver Meltzer, Ashley Peace, Christine Sands-Bennett, Megan Petitt-Kraus, and Daniel Amaya.

 Felicia Niven, provided

The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Linwood event leadership team spent an evening writing holiday cards for cancer survivors on Dec. 7. Dunkin’ Donuts, a longtime event sponsor, was chosen as the location for the card-writing session.

Pictured from left to right are Sharon Leavy, Felicia Niven, Tracey Hering, Donna Gray, Marianne Gutknecht, Karen Foley and Rachael Himes. Not pictured were Allison Oliver Meltzer, Ashley Peace, Christine Sands-Bennett, Megan Petitt-Kraus, and Daniel Amaya.

For more information about the 2022 Relay for Life of Linwood, visit RelayForLife.org/LinwoodNJ.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News