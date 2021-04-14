Volunteerism runs in this family's veins and paintbrushes

The first chore was to paint the building white to give it a fresh new look and a fresh canvas for the Smith brothers to complete their mural. Yard said the Sherwin Williams store on Tilton Road donated all the paint for the project. Jimmy Brady, owner of Galloway Painting LLC is providing the manpower to paint the building. With the white painting complete, the Smith brothers will be ready to add the Northfield Little League logo and name to the outside walls.

CJ Smith said, “When Jason (Yard) approached us with the project, I thought it would be a lot of fun. I had helped my Uncle Mike (Bell) paint a little part of it when he originally completed it and had a blast helping him. It is also fun for my kids see it and know their dad and their Uncle Tim designed that.”

But as much as painting and art are part of the Smith and Bell families, it is the sense of volunteering with the Northfield Little League that was important. Bell said, “I have a large family living in Atlantic County, with a long history of doing volunteer work: from coaching, donating artwork, helping needy families to playing Santa Claus. Volunteering your time can make a big impact on your community and make it a better place. Volunteering is a two-way street; it can benefit you and your family as much as the community. I am very proud of my family, and the work they have done.”