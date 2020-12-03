Unique Experiences Club presents 'A Christmas Carol'

The Somers Point Unique Experiences Club has announced the return of the annual Somers Point Porch Performances, Dec. 5 (the eve of the feast of St. Nicholas), starting at 6 p.m. at 37 Somers Ave.

The Riddlesbrood Players will present an original, and a bit quirky, take on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Treat yourself and your family to this fun, outdoor opportunity to celebrate the holidays with the classic "A Christmas Carol." There will be holiday music, sparkling sets and special effects tied together by a high-spirited cast dressed in lavish costumes, to bring this tale of 19th century London to life. And to add to the merriment they’ve added a dollop of humor sure to tickle a smile from crotchety old Scrooge himself.

The performance will be staged as separate acts on various porches in the Bayfront Historic District. Act One will take place at 37 Somers Ave. in Somers Point, and will continue to three other, close-by porches in the Historic District for the other acts. The evening will culminate outside at Gregory’s Restaurant, 900 Shore Road, where light holiday refreshments will be served.

All state of New Jersey COVID-19 protocols are to be followed when attending this event.