Two pastors work together to reconnect with worshippers during pandemic

NORTHFIELD — Good Shepherd United Methodist Church has always been “the little church that could,” according to Pastor Nicole Troast.

“Pivot was our word for the year in 2021,” she said. “But the pandemic and so many changes forced Good Shepherd to find a way to manage and move forward. The past two years have certainly been a challenge.”

Troast is the first to admit, everyone had to find a way to pivot and go in a different direction to make things work since the pandemic. For Troast, that pivot found her accepting the role as pastor of the church. Troast has been a member of Good Shepherd since 2012.

“It was Hurricane Sandy that brought me here. I wanted to be with a church that was committed to help others in that time of real need. Good Shepherd was that church community. They were actively helping so many people through their strong and committed missions. I came during that time to help and quickly became a very active part of the church community,” Troast said.

Troast works full time at the Jewish Community Center in Margate. She has been an assistant leader with Boy Scout Troop 72, part of the mission team that travels to build homes in Los Cocos, Dominican Republic, and the Sandy Recovery team. She is also a mother of a college-aged son, and married to her husband, Greg.

Good Shepherd Pastor Tom Stark had been at the helm of the church for more than a decade when he moved to another congregation, and Engor Muteteke was hired as the new pastor. She was there for four years and left to take an administrative position with the Greater New Jersey Council, Troast said.

“I was already working as an assistant pastor with the church. I had gone to school to become licensed as a pastor when I was asked to lead the church by Rev. Brian Roberts, the Cape-Atlantic District Superintendent for the Greater NJ Council,” she said.

This was a big leap, to head a church congregation and to help members returning to in-person services and bring in new families as well.

“I know the inner workings of Good Shepherd and the administrative aspect I could do, but to take on preaching as well on Sundays was putting a lot on my plate,” she said.

So Troast reached out for help, and that came in the form of Pastor Carol Hutchison of Bethany-St. John’s United Methodist Church in Pleasantville.

Hutchison handles the sermon each Sunday at Good Shepherd at 9:30 a.m. and then at 11 a.m. preaches at her own congregation. She said her sermons are Bible based and give the congregation a message of God’s love in their life. With Easter Sunday approaching, her message will be a joyous message about rebirth and renewal.

Both Good Shepherd and Bethany-St. John’s are church communities with a long history. Good Shepherd dates back more than a century, and Bethany-St. John’s stretches over generations.

“Our mission is to awaken and nurture the wonder of God’s love, building God-centered lives through study and service to all,” said Troast. “We are following our mission and bringing people to Christ. We are not perfect here. We are ‘a come as you are’ church community. We welcome everyone. We are all broken in some way, and we come together to find our way. Together we will pivot and find a way.”

A lot has changed in a year.

“In 2021, on Palm Sunday we delivered palms to the home of every Good Shepherd member to connect with them. It was a way we could feel connected even if we could not worship in person. Now we are back in person, but not everyone has returned. Services are still streamed online for those who are not comfortable with being in a group,” Troast said. “But our hope is to bring back our members to experience the joy of worshiping together and to grow our congregation.”

To welcome families with young children there is a freshly painted nursery at Good Shepherd. There are also rooms for groups to meet, Zumba classes three nights a week, a Bible study, and many other groups.

Just added in the foyer of Good Shepherd is a “prayer wall.” Built by Herman Shaffer, a member of the church for 52 years. Cards sit on the ledge and anyone is welcome to write down their joys to celebrate, or their prayers for someone who is sick or has a fear.

“We pray for everyone who hangs a card on the wall. Right now, there are so many things on our hearts and our minds. People needed a place to write their thoughts, their joys, and their fears. It’s my hope they feel better when they share it. They don’t have to put their names. Our prayer warriors will pray for everyone’s intentions. Prayer is a powerful thing,” Troast said.

Both Troast and Hutchison hope to reach many people this Easter weekend.

Good Shepherd will have a Good Friday service at 7 p.m. Easter Sunday there will be a sunrise service outdoors at the triangle of Zion Road and Northfield Avenue led by Troast. The traditional Easter Sunday service in Good Shepherd begins at 9:30 a.m. with Hutchison giving the sermon. She will then preach at Bethany-St. John’s Church at 11 a.m. Fellowship follows every service in the church hall.

Good Shepherd is located at 207 Northfield Ave. in Northfield. Bethany-St. John’s Church is located at 615 Risley Ave. in Pleasantville.