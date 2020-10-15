Tilton Market has been a good neighbor for 50 Years

Alicia Garry echoed the sentiment adding, “Tilton Market is just where you go. They have whatever you need, it is so easy to get in and get out and you know all of the staff and they know you by name and that is special. Plus, you see all your neighbors here. I am so happy Tilton Market is right here in Northfield.”

Kember, who lives in Mullica Township said her days start around 3:30 a.m. and she is in the store long before the customers arrive to make sure everything operates at optimal level every day. She talked about when she began working in the market.

“I was just a kid; we all were when we started here. I worked as a cashier and stocking shelves. All four of my kids have worked here and will still come in if we are really busy and I need them, that’s what we do.” she said.

Both her brother Bob, now retired, and her brother Michael have had all of their kids working in some capacity in the store over the years. They stocked shelves, sliced lunch meat, made salads, packed the freezers, took out the trash and worked at the checkout.

Matt McLeish of Egg Harbor Township is the Tilton Market meat department manager.

“I have worked here for six years and I love my job. I really like serving the public,” said McLeish.