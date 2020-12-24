 Skip to main content
The lights are twinkling in Northfield
NORTHFIELD — There is no question that 2020 has been a challenge and everyone could use some holiday spirit. Mayor Erland Chau had a plan to end the year on a bright note: the fourth annual Mayor’s Holiday Lighting Contest. This year he had two categories, business and residential.

Chau said Northfield residents did not disappoint, and the lights in town stretched from one end to the other. “If the lights are an indication of the holiday spirit in Northfield, well then the entire city is twinkling with holiday spirit,” he said. He added that he appreciates how much everyone cares about their neighborhood and their city by working very hard to make it beautiful.

The winners were announced Friday, Dec. 18. The Grove Road home of Jennifer and Joe Santori took first place for their display, complete with multi-colored lights, white lights, candy canes and spreading "JOY" with a sign in the middle of their yard. They received a certificate from the mayor along with a beautiful wreath.

The business winner was the Yale School on Oak Avenue. The students have been working to build a house, which they decorated for the contest. The house, when completed, will be donated to a veteran. The mayor presented the Yale School team of art teacher Denise Costello, woodshop teacher Darren Hickman, Yale School Director Al Doyle and building secretary Jennifer Lee with a certificate and a large wreath.

There were 24 participants in this year’s Mayor’s Holiday Lighting Contest, the largest number of families and businesses involved to date. Chau thanked everyone for participating and added that the holiday spirit is shining bright in Northfield.

