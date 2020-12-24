The lights are twinkling in Northfield

NORTHFIELD — There is no question that 2020 has been a challenge and everyone could use some holiday spirit. Mayor Erland Chau had a plan to end the year on a bright note: the fourth annual Mayor’s Holiday Lighting Contest. This year he had two categories, business and residential.

Chau said Northfield residents did not disappoint, and the lights in town stretched from one end to the other. “If the lights are an indication of the holiday spirit in Northfield, well then the entire city is twinkling with holiday spirit,” he said. He added that he appreciates how much everyone cares about their neighborhood and their city by working very hard to make it beautiful.

The winners were announced Friday, Dec. 18. The Grove Road home of Jennifer and Joe Santori took first place for their display, complete with multi-colored lights, white lights, candy canes and spreading "JOY" with a sign in the middle of their yard. They received a certificate from the mayor along with a beautiful wreath.