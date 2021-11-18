The Holiday Place to Be: Somers Point Porch Performances

SOMERS POINT — The Somers Point Unique Experiences Club LLC is proud to announce the return of the annual Somers Point Porch Performances to take place 6 p.m. Dec. 4 at 37 Somers Ave.

The Riddlesbrood Players will present an original, and a bit quirky, take on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Treat yourself and your family to this fun, outdoor opportunity to celebrate the holidays with this classic tale. There will be holiday music, sparkling sets and special effects tied together by a high-spirited cast dressed in lavish costumes to bring this tale of 19th century London to life. And to add to the merriment, they’ve added a dollop of humor sure to tickle a smile from the crotchety old Scrooge himself.

The performance will be staged as separate acts on various porches in the Bayfront Historic District. Act One will take place at 37 Somers Ave., and then will continue to three other, close-by porches in the Historic District for the other acts. The evening will culminate outside at Gregory’s Restaurant, 900 Shore Road, where light holiday refreshments will be served.