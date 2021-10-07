Studio; space offers an intimate setting for productions “Blue Yonder” and “Sometimes I’m Ok”

SOMERS POINT — The arts really have a home in Somers Point where jazz, beach concerts, art galleries and the Historic Gateway Playhouse welcome patrons year-round. A newer venue, studio; space, is welcoming audiences back with several productions.

Fool Moon Theatre Company has returned with its first production since the pandemic with “Blue Yonder.” The show brings eight women to the stage with 10 separate monologues, each very different and bringing their own style to the character.

Pamela Dollak is one of the performers in “Blue Yonder” and brings two very different monologues to the stage.

“I would not call them monologues, though only one person is speaking, they are much more like a dialogue where each performer is telling a story, asking questions, or teaching a lesson. While it is not audience participation, the audience is very much a part of the story,” Dollak said.

That closeness with the audience is part of why studio;space is the perfect venue for this production.

“There’s something about ‘Blue Yonder’ that demands a smaller space. The characters are revealing these extremely intimate stories and it just feels more authentic for the actors to be closer to the audience,” said director Patricia Herron.