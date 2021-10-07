Studio; space offers an intimate setting for productions “Blue Yonder” and “Sometimes I’m OK”

SOMERS POINT — The arts really have a home in Somers Point where jazz, beach concerts, art galleries and the Historic Gateway Playhouse welcome patrons year-round. A newer venue, studio; space, is welcoming audiences back with several productions.
Fool Moon Theatre Company has returned with its first production since the pandemic with “Blue Yonder.” The show brings eight women to the stage with 10 separate monologues, each very different and bringing their own style to the character.
Pamela Dollak is one of the performers in “Blue Yonder” and brings two very different monologues to the stage.
“I would not call them monologues, though only one person is speaking, they are much more like a dialogue where each performer is telling a story, asking questions, or teaching a lesson. While it is not audience participation, the audience is very much a part of the story,” Dollak said.
That closeness with the audience is part of why studio;space is the perfect venue for this production.
“There’s something about ‘Blue Yonder’ that demands a smaller space. The characters are revealing these extremely intimate stories and it just feels more authentic for the actors to be closer to the audience,” said director Patricia Herron.
Fool Moon Theatre Company did “Blue Yonder” about five or six years ago and it was a well-received production and Herron decided to reprise “Blue Yonder” in this new small venue to allow that closeness with the actors and audience.
“Each story revolves around a job, a career, a vocation or a line of work and each performer adds their own nuance to the stage," Dollak said.
The local performers include Dollak of Ocean City, Kate Read of Northfield, Dayle Friedman of Margate, Carrie Cohen of Margate, Victoria Biron of Linwood, Shirlee DiBacco of Ventnor, Jamie Weinberg of Absecon and Patricia Herron of Egg Harbor Township.
Performances of “Blue Yonder” are Friday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. and a Sunday, Oct. 10 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 and available at the door or at Eventbrite, search Fool Moon Theatre.
'Sometimes I’m Ok'
Plan on another entertaining experience with the debut of “Sometimes I’m Ok.” Written and performed by New Jersey standup comic and successful playwright, Randi Simon Lupo, the highly acclaimed one-woman show will bring some of the funny and fractured parts of life together. The performer will poke fun at herself and reveal her serious side as well in “Sometimes I’m Ok.”
Lupo is a standup comic and actress, she has performed throughout the Greater New York area in clubs such as Comix at Foxwoods, the New York Comedy Club, Gotham Comedy Club, Broadway Comedy Club, the Metropolitan Room and Catch a Rising Star in Princeton, just to name a few.
Dollak said Lupo is a performer who like to laugh and who is comfortable laughing at herself.
“There’s healing in laughter and in telling the truth,” Lupo said. “But the process begins with the courage and honesty to look deep within and confront the truth and then the ability to realize how absurd and totally comical things can really be. That’s what this show is all about — how what’s so real can be so ridiculous.”
“Sometimes I’m Ok” opens Friday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 and available at the door or online at Eventbrite.com.
Studio; space is located at 112 Woodland Ave. in Somers Point, just across from the Crab Trap restaurant.
Audiences are reminded that studio; space is following CDC protocols and that everyone attending the performances will be required to wear a face mask.