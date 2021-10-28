Students at Beth Israel discover the Torah

NORTHFIELD – Rabbi David M. Weis introduced the Torah to kindergarten through sixth-grade students at Beth Israel in a special Sunday School program on Oct. 17.
Rabbi Weis sat on the floor of the Gusti Engelberg Sanctuary with the students and unrolled the holy scroll that is used in the worship service. The group discussed how a Torah is made, including the time-intensive handwritten process that takes nearly a year. Students had a close-up look at the careful lettering and the parchment which still had faint markings of the cows’ hide on it. Rabbi told the students that they would be reading from this very Torah during their Bar Mitzvah and Bat Mitzvah ceremonies.
