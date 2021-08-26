Strike up the band - Mainland Mustang Marching Band ready for 2021-22 season

The band performed two of the movements from their show for this year, titled “Erebus-Lux.” As Ratcliffe explained to the more than 100 that gathered to see and hear the new program, “Lux comes from Latin meaning light and Erebus comes from Greek, meaning darkness. This is a fitting piece, about coming from the darkness of the past 18 months. Erebus-Lux means something different to everyone. During the pandemic, people and the world experienced their own darkness and had to find ways to fight it. As long as there is hope and a belief in oneself, there’s always a way out of our darkness. It is a custom show featuring music from “The Avengers,” “Endgame,” “Avatar,” “Hercules,” “Star Wars,” and “The Lion King.”