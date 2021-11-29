Spreading the light of Hanukkah in Linwood

LINWOOD — Nearly 100 people gathered at the Linwood Arboretum on Monday to light the candle for the second night of Hanukkah. Organized by Jessica Goldstein, of Linwood, the evening featured songs and a blessing with Rabbi Avrom Rappoport of Chabad Synagogue in Ventnor.

Rabbi Rappoport spoke of Hanukkah and the miracle of the oil that should have kept the candle burning for one day but lasted for eight days.

“Hanukkah is about bringing light to the world,” said Rappoport. “Each candle can light another candle, can light 1,000 candles and never diminish your light. Each day we light another candle and share our light and make the world a brighter place.”

Monday evening was the first official menorah lighting in Linwood. For several years a borrowed menorah from Chabad was used, but the Linwood Recreation Board purchased the menorah in 2020 and now each year the city will be able to celebrate the traditional menorah lighting for Hanukkah with the community.

Once the candle was lit, it was time for the next tradition — jelly donuts for everyone.

The event benefitted Seashore Garden Senior Living Center and those attending the menorah lighting were asked to bring a donation of warm blankets and large-print word search and crossword puzzles for residents.