SP Garden Club Springs to Life
The Green Thumb Garden Club of Somers Point hosted two speakers representing the Great Egg Harbor River Watershed Association at its February meeting.

Greg Gregory, River Council chair, and Lynn Maun, educational coordinator, regaled our members with beautiful pictures, videos and entertaining stories reflecting the amazing biodiversity of our area both on land and sea. Lynn has presented programs to thousands of students across our region. She shared detailed snapshots of plants, insects, bees, spiders and more mostly taken in her own pesticide free backyard and pond. Greg, an experienced outdoorsman, expounded on how fishing points along the river such as the “Pinch Off” relate to the life cycle of fish such as stripers, menhaden and weakfish reinforcing his stories with action shots of grandkids experiencing the thrill of fishing on our wild and scenic river.

Interested to learn more about protecting the environment? Consider joining a meeting of the Green Thumb Garden Club at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 1 at the Somers Point Senior Center. For more information, call Heidi at 609-703-9170.

