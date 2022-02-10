SP Garden Club Springs to Life

Greg Gregory, River Council chair, and Lynn Maun, educational coordinator, regaled our members with beautiful pictures, videos and entertaining stories reflecting the amazing biodiversity of our area both on land and sea. Lynn has presented programs to thousands of students across our region. She shared detailed snapshots of plants, insects, bees, spiders and more mostly taken in her own pesticide free backyard and pond. Greg, an experienced outdoorsman, expounded on how fishing points along the river such as the “Pinch Off” relate to the life cycle of fish such as stripers, menhaden and weakfish reinforcing his stories with action shots of grandkids experiencing the thrill of fishing on our wild and scenic river.