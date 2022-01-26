Somers Point schools get big boost from TV show 'Abbott Elementary'

“My teachers were so excited about the visit and the chance to get all the supplies, but also because it was a recognition for their dedication and hard work over these very challenging past two years,” Carney Ray-Yoder said.

The bus is made up to look like a teachers break room and inside were boxes and bins of school supplies for teachers to take whatever they wanted for their classrooms. The Somers Point teachers were also going to have a chance to leave a message for other teachers and members of the production company on a giant board about why they chose to teach and why they remain in the classroom.

Then the snow came. Schools were closed Jan. 4 due to the snowfall, so the bus could not make its delivery that day.

But it did arrive several days later, with a lot less fanfare but with huge bins loaded with notebooks, pencils, folders, pens, markers, crayons and books. The teachers were like kids in a candy shop, choosing what they wanted for their classroom and excited to be able to have a stash of much needed supplies.