Somers Point schools get big boost from TV show 'Abbott Elementary'

SOMERS POINT — Looking for a school district with a diverse enrollment in a community with a definite hometown feel was what made producers choose Somers Point as the only school in New Jersey to get a visit from the “Abbott Elementary” bus on their Give Back Tour.
ABC officially debuted the new school comedy “Abbott Elementary” on Jan. 4. A member of the production company, Jasen Smith of Experiential Supply Group in California had worked briefly in Somers Point at Charlie’s Bar.
“Jasen Smith may not have been here long, but Somers Point made an impression on him and when they were looking for that great hometown with a diverse population, he said he immediately thought of Somers Point,” said Somers Point Superintendent Michelle Carney Ray-Yoder. “He reached out to me and asked if we would be interested in having the production team stop in as a way of giving back to teachers.”
The fictional “Abbott Elementary” school is set in Philadelphia in a building that has a long list of needs and wants and while the teachers make jokes, they also show how much they care for their students.
The network decided to connect and give back to teachers, so 10 schools in Pennsylvania, Maryland and only Somers Point in New Jersey were slated to get a visit from the Abbott Elementary Give Back Tour bus on Jan. 4, the same day as the show’s first episode aired and the first day back after the holidays.
“My teachers were so excited about the visit and the chance to get all the supplies, but also because it was a recognition for their dedication and hard work over these very challenging past two years,” Carney Ray-Yoder said.
The bus is made up to look like a teachers break room and inside were boxes and bins of school supplies for teachers to take whatever they wanted for their classrooms. The Somers Point teachers were also going to have a chance to leave a message for other teachers and members of the production company on a giant board about why they chose to teach and why they remain in the classroom.
Then the snow came. Schools were closed Jan. 4 due to the snowfall, so the bus could not make its delivery that day.
But it did arrive several days later, with a lot less fanfare but with huge bins loaded with notebooks, pencils, folders, pens, markers, crayons and books. The teachers were like kids in a candy shop, choosing what they wanted for their classroom and excited to be able to have a stash of much needed supplies.
“Some of our teachers will dig into their own pockets sometimes to pay for supplies for some of the kids, because they care so much for their students,” Carney Ray-Yoder said. “We are really so appreciative of the Abbott Elementary Give Back Tour.”
“Abbott Elementary” is written by Quinta Robinson who also stars in the show as second-grade teacher Jeanine Tiggs. Robinson is from Philadelphia and her mother was principal of a school much like the fictional Abbott Elementary. Carney Ray-Yoder said Robinson and her character, Miss Tiggs, connects with teachers struggling through challenges and just refusing to give up.
“The show is funny, gritty and there is reality in there as well. But it is definitely everyone’s new favorite comedy,” Carney Ray-Yoder said.