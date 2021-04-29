Somers Point Historical Society upcoming events

SOMERS POINT — The Somers Point Historical Society will sponsor a flea market 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 15 on the parking lot of Gregory’s Restaurant, 900 Shore Road.

The market is limited to 40 vendors at a cost of $25 per 8 foot space, which includes the entire parking spot. The space is for your tables and popup. Parking will be close by. To register for the event, go to somerspointhistory.org and click on "Flea Market." Registration is due by May 13. No vendors will be taken the day of the event. There is a raindate of May 22. For questions or additional information, call 609-927-2900. All CDC rules as of the date will be observed.

The Historical Society also will sponsor a Dress Your Pet Parade and Contest on June 5, with a raindate of June 12, along the Purple Heart Way (bike path). Registration will begin at 9 a.m. at the Glyn Neath Pavilion between Dawes Avenue and Wilmont Avenue along Atlantic Avenue. However, online registration is preferred at somerspointhistory.org for a cost of $7. Registration on the day of the event is $10 cash.