Somers Point Historical Museum Open House on June 19

An Open House will take place at the Somers Point Historical Museum at 745 Shore Road, Somers Point on June 19 from 10 am to 2 pm.

In addition to the new maritime museum displays, a vintage garvey built by Mark Sutton of Linwood, circa 1930, will be on display outside. The expansion of artifacts includes a diorama of a late 1800’s shipbuilding workshop complete with vintage tools. Seven large scale ship models of various types of ships that measure from 36 to 60 inches in width each in their own case. Smaller ship models are also on display. All of the models were hand crafted by Tom Adams of Linwood. Two large display cases highlight artifacts that were used in the early days of shipping along the Eastern seaboard. Authentic rigging and sailmaker’s tools round out the new items on display.

Several local historical organizations and community groups will have tables and information about their group with items for sale. Horsepower by the Bay and Beer-muda T-shirts, beer glasses from the SP Historical Society will be for sale as well as some freebies. A limit of ten people at a time will be admitted to the museum but enjoy the outside activities. Bring a chair.

For those longing for something different to do, this promises to be a fun and informative event. For further information, please call 609-927-2900.